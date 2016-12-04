Vets’ Christmas Charity Ride set for Dec. 11; gift donations needed

Midlands families are being asked to donate gifts for local veterans so they can have a happy holiday season.
Organizers of the 16th annual Dorn VA Hospital Vets’ Christmas Charity Ride – set for Sunday, Dec. 11 – are seeking donations of bathrobes, sweatshirts, gloves, blankets, socks and toiletries to help local veterans. Gifts should not be wrapped; cash donations also will be accepted.
There are several business donation dropoff points throughout the Midlands and other parts of South Carolina, including all locations of AllSouth Credit Union and Sonic Drive-Ins. Find a complete list and other details at www.vetsride.org.
The annual motorcycle ride, which attracts a convoy of riders, will start around 2 p.m. Dec. 11 at Carolina Honda Powerhouse, 901 Buckner Road, Columbia. Riders will then head to the Dorn VA Hospital on Garners Ferry Road in Lower Richland, where they will unload the gifts and present them to the hospital.
“It’s not about motorcycle riding; it’s about helping the veterans right here in Columbia,” said retired Sgt. Maj. Jim Wertman, owner of Carolina Honda Powerhouse. “They sacrificed for us, and now they need our help.”
Comments