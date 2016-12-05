Temporary road closures in Richland County

1:59 Trump's White House Pause

0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

1:24 Ex-Trooper Sean Groubert Pleads Guilty

3:15 Unarmed man shot by S.C. State Trooper during seat belt violation stop in 2014

4:08 One year after deadly SC flooding, see how the dams failed across the Midlands

1:20 Will Muschamp reflects on progress in first season

1:27 Gamecocks going bowling: Muschamp talks game, South Florida

0:23 Body found in trunk near Columbia College

1:07 Reaction: Gamecocks headed to Birmingham Bowl