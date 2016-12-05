Temporary road closures in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC Portions of the Sunset Drive and North Main Street intersection will temporarily be closed this week because of weather-related issues.
The closure will occur from Tuesday through Friday, between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. The closure is because SCE&G needs access to an electrical manhole to conduct utility work, according to Richland Penny Public Information.
Motorists traveling westbound on Sunset Drive toward North Main Street will need to detour right, onto Phillips Street and then turn left onto Avondale Drive. Motorist can then turn left onto North Main Street and then turn right to continue westbound on Sunset Drive.
Traffic on North Main Street will flow as normal with reduced lane availability.
Vehicles traveling from west to east on Sunset Drive will also flow as normal with reduced lane availability.
Emergency vehicles, including fire, police and emergency medical services, will have immediate access through the intersection.
