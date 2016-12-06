Gov. Haley to meet with senators in D.C.

While she is in Washington to pick up an award, S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley will meet with U.S. senators “as a part of the confirmation process” for ambassador to the United Nations.
“The governor is visiting Washington to receive the Kemp Leadership Award, and while she is in town, the governor will meet some senators as a part of the confirmation process," said her spokesman Rob Godfrey.
Haley receives the Kemp award Wednesday.
Godfrey did not say which senators Haley would meet with or whether those meetings would be Wednesday or Thursday. However, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee is chaired by Bob Corker, R-Tenn.
President-elect Donald Trump plans to nominate Haley to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations after he is inaugurated in January.
