Boil water advisory issued near Providence Hospital

A broken 10-inch water main break has prompted the Columbia Water Works to issue a boil water advisory for people in an eight block area between Gervais Street and Forest Drive near Providence Hospital.
Residents and businesses on McDuffie Avenue and Manning Avenue as well as on Washington Street and Youman Street between McDuffie and Manning Avenues are covered under the advisory.
Also covered under the advisory is anyone near the defined area who has experienced a drop or loss of water pressure.
People in the affected area are urged to vigorously boil for 1 full minute any water used for drinking, food preparation or making ice. Boiling the water will reduce the risk of bacterial infection that could be posed by the broken water main.
