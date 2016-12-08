Local

December 8, 2016 10:18 AM

More than 10 arrested in Myrtle Beach prostitution bust

From Staff Reports

Myrtle Beach police arrested more than 10 people in connection with a prostitution bust Wednesday, mainly in the Kings Highway and Yaupon Drive areas.

Some arrested were also charge in connection with drug-related offenses, according to the Myrtle Beach Jail website.

Those arrested were:

Ashley Janay Pearl

Tiffany Dawn Evans

Michelle Renee Rowan

Amisha Nichole Eller

Jules Roy Hixenbaugh

Gary Lewis Clark

Desiree Dawn Mcgill

Jose Juan Cruz-toribo

John Henry Brown

Jose Torres-platas

Daniel Quardre Bryant

Pearl’s photo was not available on the Myrtle Beach Jail website.

More details will be released as soon as they are provided. Please check back for story updates.

