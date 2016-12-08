More than 10 arrested in Myrtle Beach prostitution bust

Myrtle Beach police arrested more than 10 people in connection with a prostitution bust Wednesday, mainly in the Kings Highway and Yaupon Drive areas.
Some arrested were also charge in connection with drug-related offenses, according to the Myrtle Beach Jail website.
Those arrested were:
Ashley Janay Pearl
Tiffany Dawn Evans
Michelle Renee Rowan
Amisha Nichole Eller
Jules Roy Hixenbaugh
Gary Lewis Clark
Desiree Dawn Mcgill
Jose Juan Cruz-toribo
John Henry Brown
Jose Torres-platas
Daniel Quardre Bryant
Pearl’s photo was not available on the Myrtle Beach Jail website.
More details will be released as soon as they are provided. Please check back for story updates.
