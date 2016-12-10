Single-car crash kills 69-year-old Columbia man Friday night

A man died after crossing the median in his car, running off the road and being thrown from his vehicle Friday night on Farrow Road.
Bryant E. Dreher, 69, died of multiple traumas, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.
The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. Friday when Dreher was driving south in the 7200 block of Farrow Road. His car struck a tree when it left the roadway, and Dreher was thrown from it, Watts said.
Dreher was not wearing a seat belt, Watts said.
Dreher was taken to Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital, where he died at 9:18 p.m.
The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
