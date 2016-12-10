Kids spill their wishes to Santa at EdVenture as Christmas nears

Santa got a high-five and “Gingie” the life-sized gingerbread man a big hug from 3-year-old Kara McKenzie Hoffman on Saturday.
Kara McKenzie smiled sweetly, looking up with bright eyes as she sat beside Santa Claus to tell him she would like a Barbie doll and a Little Live Pets puppy for Christmas.
Lots of eager faces lines up to see the man in red at EdVenture Children’s Museum, which is hosting Santa and a variety of holiday-themed activities each weekend this month at its Gingerbread Jamboree.
Four-year-old Mason Chappell got some help building a gingerbread house from his mom and dad, Erica and Lee Chappell. They had come specially to see Santa on Saturday.
“His eyes light up,” Lee Chappell said of his son.
Mason, like a few other children, was not sure yet what he planned to say to Santa.
Quincy Balcomb-Prichard, 5, told Santa he didn’t know what he wanted for Christmas. He was at least honest, though, when Santa asked him whether he had been cleaning his room (“No.”) and playing playing nicely with his younger sister, Aleya (“Yes.”).
Quincy and 4-year-old Aleya were visiting EdVenture for the first time at a birthday party for their friend James.
Aleya whispered her wish into Santa’s ear: A princess doll. “And everything,” she said afterward to her mom, Amy Prichard.
You can’t blame a girl for asking.
“Go big or go home,” Amy Prichard said.
Reach Ellis at (803) 771-8307.
If you go
There’s plenty of time to visit Santa at EdVenture to get your wishes on his list.
From 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, children with autism spectrum disorders and sensory processing differences can enjoy a sensory-friendly time with Santa.
Everyone is welcome to visit Santa from 1-5 p.m. Dec. 11 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 17, 18, 23 and 24.
For more information on EdVenture and admission prices, visit www.edventure.org or call 803-779-3100.
