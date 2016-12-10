Photos: Making a gingerbread house and other holiday pasttimes at Edventure Museum

Whether they are making gingerbread houses, taking photos with Santa Claus or experimenting in the BioInvestigation Lab, children enjoy a variety of holiday activities at Edventure Museum on Dec. 10, 2016. Here, Five-year-old Neal Johnson of Forest Acres tells Santa that he's been good and wants a robot, coral reef model and boat for Christmas.
Whether they are making gingerbread houses, taking photos with Santa Claus or experimenting in the BioInvestigation Lab, children enjoy a variety of holiday activities at Edventure Museum on Dec. 10, 2016. Here, Milo Martinez of Charlotte enjoys destroying and eating his gingerbread house after the gingerbread house making class.
Whether they are making gingerbread houses, taking photos with Santa Claus or experimenting in the BioInvestigation Lab, children enjoy a variety of holiday activities at Edventure Museum on Dec. 10, 2016. Here, Alex Sturgis of Columbia helps his daughter, Elliot (2), make her gingerbread house.
Whether they are making gingerbread houses, taking photos with Santa Claus or experimenting in the BioInvestigation Lab, children enjoy a variety of holiday activities at Edventure Museum on Dec. 10, 2016. Here, two-year-old Asher Schwenk of Chapin scarfs a piece of candy while making his gingerbread house.
Whether they are making gingerbread houses, taking photos with Santa Claus or experimenting in the BioInvestigation Lab, children enjoy a variety of holiday activities at Edventure Museum on Dec. 10, 2016. Here, Mason Chappell of Columbia poses for a photo as his mom takes a photo of him and his completed gingerbread house.
Whether they are making gingerbread houses, taking photos with Santa Claus or experimenting in the BioInvestigation Lab, children enjoy a variety of holiday activities at Edventure Museum on Dec. 10, 2016. Here, Mason Chappell, left, and his mom, Erica Chappell, participate in a class making gingerbread houses.
Whether they are making gingerbread houses, taking photos with Santa Claus or experimenting in the BioInvestigation Lab, children enjoy a variety of holiday activities at Edventure Museum on Dec. 10, 2016. Here, sisters Payton (12) and Taylor Laubacker (9) make gingerbread houses during the Gingerbread Jamboree at Edventure.
Whether they are making gingerbread houses, taking photos with Santa Claus or experimenting in the BioInvestigation Lab, children enjoy a variety of holiday activities at Edventure Museum on Dec. 10, 2016. Here, graham crackers and your favorite icing flavor and candies are transformed into a gingerbread house.
Whether they are making gingerbread houses, taking photos with Santa Claus or experimenting in the BioInvestigation Lab, children enjoy a variety of holiday activities at Edventure Museum on Dec. 10, 2016. Here, Quincy (5) and his sister Aleya Balcomb-Prichard (4) tell Santa what they want for Christmas. Quincy wants a basketball and Aleya wants a princess doll and "everything else."
Whether they are making gingerbread houses, taking photos with Santa Claus or experimenting in the BioInvestigation Lab, children enjoy a variety of holiday activities at Edventure Museum on Dec. 10, 2016. Here, brothers Henry (4) and Simon (6) McNair are all smiles as they sit on Santa's lap and tell him what they want for Christmas.
Whether they are making gingerbread houses, taking photos with Santa Claus or experimenting in the BioInvestigation Lab, children enjoy a variety of holiday activities at Edventure Museum on Dec. 10, 2016. Here, Museum Apprentice Program (MAP) volunteer Jaelyn Ellis shows how to make "peppermint fireworks" in Edventure's BioInvestigation Lab. Peppermint candies "melt" and make interesting patterns when placed in a shallow plate of water.
Whether they are making gingerbread houses, taking photos with Santa Claus or experimenting in the BioInvestigation Lab, children enjoy a variety of holiday activities at Edventure Museum on Dec. 10, 2016. Here, Five-year-old Neal Johnson of Forest Acres listens to to a story as he holds a craft he made out of peacock feathers, buttons and glue.
Whether they are making gingerbread houses, taking photos with Santa Claus or experimenting in the BioInvestigation Lab, children enjoy a variety of holiday activities at Edventure Museum on Dec. 10, 2016. Here, children listen to Santa's Helper Chelsea Coleburn read a story with "Gingie" the Gingerbread Man.
