Kershaw Co. deputy’s car hit head-on by erratic driver, sheriff says

A Kershaw County sheriff’s deputy was injured when an erratic driver hit his patrol car head-on Saturday, according to officials.
The crash involved four cars and happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. 1 and Dicey Creek Road in East Camden, according to Sheriff Jim Matthews. Before the crash, several people called 911 to report an erratic driver on U.S. 1.
A deputy responding to the area saw a Ford F-150 “being driven erratically” in his direction, Matthews said. The officer saw the pickup collide with another vehicle and was in the process of calling in the accident when the truck crossed the center line of the four-lane highway and hit the patrol car head-on.
The deputy, who has not been identified, had a broken hand and some bruising, Matthews said, adding that the officer felt his injuries were minimal because of his seat belt and the air bags deploying.
The driver of the F-150 was airlifted to Palmetto Health Richland in Columbia, where his condition was unknown, Matthews said. Four vehicles were involved, with a fifth vehicle being damaged by debris from the crash.
The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.
