Deputies investigating incident that led to Saturday shooting

Richland County deputies are searching for a suspect after a man was found stumbling down the road with a gunshot wound Saturday.
Deputies responded to a resident’s call around 4 p.m. on Kelford Drive, where they found a man with a gunshot wound stumbling toward Trotter Road, an official said Sunday. The victim was taken to Palmetto Health Richland for treatment and is expected to survive.
The sheriff’s department said the shooting may have stemmed from a previous ongoing incident.
No arrests have been made and authorities are still investigating.
