Woodyard Fund keeps power on for retired state employee

Amy Daughtry is a 65-year-old retired employee of the state of South Carolina who, because of an illness, is now disabled. Her only income is Social Security.
Once her utility bill rose beyond her means, she began to look for help.
She found it, when she read about the Salvation Army’s Woodyard Fund in The State newspaper. The Woodyard Fund was able to pay her electric bill of $411.62.
The Woodyard Fund helps residents in crisis in Richland, Lexington, Fairfield and Newberry counties pay for utilities. The fund dates to 1816, when the Ladies Benevolent Society provided firewood and coal to families in need. In 1930, The State newspaper’s editor, William E. Gonzales, began publicizing the fund. It became a tradition the newspaper continues every winter.
The fund usually runs from late November through mid-March, when temperatures generally are the coldest.
“I appreciate the help that I’ve gotten,” Daughtry said. “Without you all and God – I put God first and you all next – I wouldn’t be able to have electricity on in my house this month because I didn’t have the money to pay it.”
Receiving assistance just as she was reaching the point of no way to warm her home, Daughtry couldn’t feel more thankful.
“Blessed be to glory,” she said. “I thank God I got waited on.”
Woodyard Fund
How to give help: Donations can be mailed to the Woodyard Fund, c/o The Salvation Army of the Midlands, P.O. Box 2786, Columbia, SC 29202. Make checks payable to the Woodyard Fund. All donations are tax-deductible.
How to get help: Area residents who need assistance with heating bills can call (803) 462-5093 for more information or to make an appointment for assistance.
