Structure fire near Gaston damages residence

4:07 Reporter Steve Crump confronts man who called him N-word Pause

1:05 A look at the upcoming Saluda Riverwalk

1:12 Columbia church now home to historical marker

4:08 Flooding, dam failures unfold across the Midlands in video simulation

1:25 Bond hearing for woman accused in hit-and -run death of Benedict basketball player

1:37 'It sounded like a million chainsaws' as Palmetto Bay Marina suffered through Hurricane Matthew

2:10 Wake for Anastasia Chernoff

0:43 Flooding on Hilton Head day after Matthew

0:50 Scenes around Lexington as Hurricane Matthew comes through