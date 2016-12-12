Structure fire near Gaston damages residence

A structure fire occurred at a residence near Gaston on Monday.
Around 9:30 a.m., Lexington Fire Service and EMS responded to a fire at the residence on the 100 block of Manor Drive, just off of Fish Hatchery Road near Gaston, according to officials.
Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the residence, which suffered an estimated $25,000 in damage, according to officials, but no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire hasn’t been released, but officials said an initial investigation indicated a cooking incident might have been the origin.
