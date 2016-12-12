Local

December 12, 2016 4:05 PM

Structure fire near Gaston damages residence

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

A structure fire occurred at a residence near Gaston on Monday.

Around 9:30 a.m., Lexington Fire Service and EMS responded to a fire at the residence on the 100 block of Manor Drive, just off of Fish Hatchery Road near Gaston, according to officials.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the residence, which suffered an estimated $25,000 in damage, according to officials, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been released, but officials said an initial investigation indicated a cooking incident might have been the origin.

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Making a Gingerbread House

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos