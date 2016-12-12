Officers mix holiday cheer, shopping safety

Midlands law enforcement officers spent Monday spreading Christmas cheer and safety tips around Columbia.
Patients, doctors and nurses at Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital watched and listened as six Richland County deputies filled the atrium with carols, a new venture for the Sheriff’s Department.
“We do so much in the community as far as charities and fund-raisers,” Deputy Katie Jasak said. “This is one of those things that’s so simple, but it can make some really good people smile.”
Julie Blevins, communications coordinator for the hospital, said such performances provide joy for children who are hospitalized. “They don’t get to go to a parade or do things out in the community if they’re sick or injured, so we really appreciate when groups come in,” she said.
Meanwhile, a half-dozen Columbia police officers escorted shoppers to cars at a shopping center at Forest Drive and I-77, then loaded items and shared information about staying safe while shopping.
Thefts and vehicle break-ins can be reduced if shoppers leave stores with keys in hand, conceal merchandise in the trunk and don’t flash large amounts of money, Sgt. Christopher Morris said.
“Maybe being out here and talking to people, we can get to that one person or two persons that may have forgotten something or didn't check something and stop a crime from occurring,” Morris said.
Comments