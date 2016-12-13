Earthquake shakes western North Carolina

A small earthquake shook Asheville on Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The 2.6-magnitude temblor occurred at 6:37 a.m. at a depth of about 3.8 miles, roughly 25 miles northwest of Asheville, according to USGS reports.
No damage or injuries were reported, but the Asheville Citizen Times reported that shaking could be felt in downtown Asheville. The quake was felt as far away as 50 miles from the epicenter, which was near Cove Creek, NC, according to the USGS website.
Tuesday’s tremor is the second in the past week in western North Carolina. On Dec. 6, a 2.1 magnitude quake was felt about 10 miles north of Lenoir, according to USGS reports.
