Fort Jackson Centennial Park won’t get as much money as hoped from Richland County

A fundraising group planning a park in honor of Fort Jackson’s 100th anniversary hoped to receive one-fifth of its funding from Richland County.
But County Council members winced at the request Tuesday, tentatively agreeing to supply $300,000 in hospitality tax dollars over the next three years. That is $200,000 less than the request from the Gateway to the Army Association, which plans to give the park to the fort in honor of its centennial anniversary in 2017.
Plans for the park, dubbed Centennial Park, include green space with trails, an amphitheater and a 20-foot-tall Soldier’s Statue honoring Army veterans. The park will be adjacent to the Basic Combat Training Museum, and is planned as a place where soldiers’ families can gather on Wednesdays and Thursdays during the fort’s weekly graduation ceremonies.
Three main concerns about funding the project surfaced in council’s discussion Tuesday: taxpayers’ access to the park located at the Army’s protected fort, the project’s still-pending approval by the Army and the city of Columbia’s contribution to the park that is located inside its city limits.
Gateway to the Army says the public will have access to the park under similar procedures to enter the fort’s existing water park.
The county’s $300,000 would match Columbia’s commitment to the project. Gateway to the Army also had requested $500,000 from the city, a representative told County Council.
Additional funding for the park is coming from the city of Forest Acres and donations from individuals, organizations and corporations.
A public hearing and a final vote by council are needed to finalize the award.
