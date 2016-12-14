Trailer stolen from Richland County Christian school, deputies say

Deputies are searching for those responsible for a theft of a new trailer from an area Catholic school.
A suspect drove into the parking lot of Cardinal Newman High School, 2945 Alpine Road, on Nov. 29, according to a news release from Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Surveillance cameras recorded a suspect backing up a dark SUV and towing away a white 2015 Diamond single axle trailer, the release stated.
The trailer was valued at about $4,000.
Cardinal Newman moved from a location in Forest Acres to its current campus in January.
Anyone with information about the suspect can contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or text “TIPSC” plus the message to CRIMES (274637). Tips can be anonymous. Those who leave tips that lead to an arrest can earn up to $1,000 in rewards.
