Columbia cancer survivors will be feautured in Rose Parade Float

When 7-year-old Edie Gilger was six months old, she was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a cancer that commonly appears in and around the adrenal glands. The doctors knew that neuroblastoma is hereditary, and after testing, it was confirmed that Edie's mother, Emily, also had neuroblastoma. Dr. Yael Mosse' from Children's Hospital in Philadelphia developed a breakthrough neuroblastoma treatment that saved both Edie and Emily's lives. Edie's story will be highlighted as she is featured in Northwestern Mutual's 2017 Rose Parade Float. The design of the company's float will highlight their national commitment to the fight against childhood cancer.