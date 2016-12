Paul Towns' Christmas light show in Elgin started in 1998 at his neighbor's house. It grew so fast that in 2003 he brought it to his six-acre property. The show, with over 40,000 lights, has been free every year but donations pour in from visitors. In 2004 after Cole Sawyer, a young local resident, passed away from cancer, Towns decided to give any money made from the show to Camp Kemo in Cole's name. Last year 36 kids attended Camp Kemo in Cole Sawyer's name.