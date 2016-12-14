Providence Health appoints new board

Providence Health recently appointed a new Board of Trustees, with Susie H. VanHuss serving as chairperson and Thomas “Neil” McLean Jr. as vice chairperson. VanHuss is a Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Management in the Darla Moore School of Business at University of South Carolina. McLean is CEO and Managing Partner for Sagacious Partners, a Columbia-based executive coaching, economic development and project management firm.
Other board members are: Jeanette Andrews, Daniel Pinckney Bouknight, C. Scott Campbell, Jill Davis, Dr. Michael Foster, J.R. Green, Dr. Edward “Mac” Leppard, Rev. C. Alexander “Sandy” McDonald, Dr. Frederic Smith, Martha Scott Smith, Dr. John P. Sutton III.
