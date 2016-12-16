SC employment sets record at 2.2 million-plus people working

The number of South Carolinians working in November exceeded 2.2 million people for the first time in state history, as the month’s unemployment rate fell to 4.4.
The October jobless rate was 4.7 percent, the Department of Employment and Workforce announced Friday.
Nationally, the November jobless rate decreased to 4.6 percent from 4.9 percent in October.
November’s S.C. unemployment rate is the lowest in nearly 16 years, the state agency said in a statement. November’s decrease marks the seventh consecutive month the unemployment rate has dropped.
“In the last month alone, nearly 8,000 people found work, bringing South Carolina’s labor statistics to levels not seen since 2001,” said Cheryl Stanton, director of the state agency. “But it is not time to rest – we must continue to develop our workforce for the 59,000 jobs that are currently available across the state, and those other jobs coming soon.”
Employment increased by 7,528 in November to a record level of 2,200,101, while the number of unemployed declined by 6,275 to 102,075, the lowest level since June 2001, the agency said.
This resulted in an increase in the labor force of 1,253 to 2,302,176.
Since November 2015, the number of employed has increased 63,450, and the labor force has increased by 41,366. The number of unemployed fell by 22,084.
