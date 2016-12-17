Local

December 17, 2016 12:09 PM

1 man dies in early morning crash on I-77

By Sarah Ellis

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

One man died in a crash on Interstate 77 near Columbia early Saturday morning.

The single-car crash happened just before 6 a.m. on I-77 northbound near mile marker 20, which is between the Killian and Farrow road exits, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The man driving the 2006 Honda Accord was not wearing a seat belt when the car ran off the right side of the roadway, went up an embankment and struck a bridge pillar, according to the Highway Patrol.

The man died of his injuries at the scene, the Highway Patrol said.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has not yet released the victim’s identity.

