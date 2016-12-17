Shop With Cops

Law Enforcement Officers from Richland, Lexington and Newberry counties help Santa shop for children and grandchildren of dialysis patients. The "Shopping With Cops" program is an annual event to help dialysis patients -- many who cannot work -- get gifts for their families. (Video by Rob Thompson)

Columbia cancer survivors will be feautured in Rose Parade Float

When 7-year-old Edie Gilger was six months old, she was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a cancer that commonly appears in and around the adrenal glands. The doctors knew that neuroblastoma is hereditary, and after testing, it was confirmed that Edie's mother, Emily, also had neuroblastoma. Dr. Yael Mosse' from Children's Hospital in Philadelphia developed a breakthrough neuroblastoma treatment that saved both Edie and Emily's lives. Edie's story will be highlighted as she is featured in Northwestern Mutual's 2017 Rose Parade Float. The design of the company's float will highlight their national commitment to the fight against childhood cancer.

Making a Gingerbread House

Learn how to make a simple gingerbread house by watching children participate in a class during the Gingerbread Jamboree at Edventure Museum on Dec. 10, 2016. (Video by Rob Thompson)

Elgin Christmas Light Show helps kids with cancer and honors Veterans

Paul Towns' Christmas light show in Elgin started in 1998 at his neighbor's house. It grew so fast that in 2003 he brought it to his six-acre property. The show, with over 40,000 lights, has been free every year but donations pour in from visitors. In 2004 after Cole Sawyer, a young local resident, passed away from cancer, Towns decided to give any money made from the show to Camp Kemo in Cole's name. Last year 36 kids attended Camp Kemo in Cole Sawyer's name.

