Beloved Riverbanks Zoo elephant has died

An elephant at Riverbanks Zoo died on Saturday, administrators announced Saturday afternoon.
It’s been a very tough day for everyone at the zoo, said Ed Diebold Riverbank’s director of Animal Collection and Conservation.
Petunia’s illness came on suddenly, he said.
“She was doing really well up until yesterday,” he said.
At 44-years-old, Petunia is considered on the older end of the scale for female African elephants in maanged populations, the park said.
She had ailments typical of an older elephant such as some colic and arthritis in her joints, Diebold said.
The decision to euthanise Petunia was made after staff found her unable to stand Saturday morning.
“Euthanasia was necessary because of her sudden decline in health,” said Martha Weber, senior veterinarian at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in the news release.
A team of veterinary pathologists from the University of Georgia and the zoo’s veterinarians will conduct a necropsy on Sunday to determine cause of death, Diebold said.
Petunia joined the population of elephants at Riverbanks Zoo in 2007 after having lived about 10 years at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in the drive-through Safari, and before that at the Toledo Zoo in Ohio and the Knoxville Zoo in Tennessee.
At 44-years-of age, Petunia had lived longer than half of female African elephants in managed populations, the zoo said. The median age of elephants like Petunia is 38.4 years.
Saturday’s death reduces the zoo’s elephant population to three, all older elephants. Robin, who joined Riverbanks with Petunia, is 47 years-old; Penny who is 37 years-old; and, Belle, who is 35.5-years-old.
Because elephants create tight social structures, the surviving members of her herd were allowed to visit her body, to mourn her passing in their own way, Diebold said.
“It was the right thing to do,” he said.
The exact cause of death will have to await the necropsy findiungs, which could take up to eight weeks, the park said.
