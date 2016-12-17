6 key changes I have seen in Lexington County in 20 years

Steady growth has brought significant change to Lexington County during the past 20 years.
The 758-square-mile county is half-suburban today but still home to farms and small towns that are reminders of a more insular past.
Because it’s one of the fastest-growing areas in South Carolina, Lexington County is evolving. I’ve outlined the transformation in nearly 4,500 stories as the first editor of the defunct Lake Murray Magazine and then as a reporter for The State newspaper since 1995.
Covering the constant change remains fascinating.
Here are snapshots of some major moments I’ve seen as well as challenges that lie ahead:
Red Bank’s new attitude
Anti-regulation voice fading
The moment: County Councilman Bobby Keisler realizes people don’t mind government regulation if it means getting rid of their neighbors’ overgrown, junky yards.
The inclusion of Red Bank in October in a package of county anti-blight controls was a big step for an area long known for telling county leaders to stay away.
“When it first started, I was 100 percent against it,” said County Councilman Bobby Keisler, the unofficial mayor of the unincorporated area in the center of the county.
“But people kept complaining about problems with debris beside their homes that nobody could do anything about,” he said. “It wore me out.”
The new standards assure homes are “reasonably well-maintained, not manicured,” homeowner Jim Joy said. “Lexington County is not going to send out a SWAT team against you.”
By the numbers: Red Bank’s population today is estimated at 10,500, nearly twice what it was 20 years ago.
Tim’s take: Ideas long anathema to county leaders are starting to gain momentum. It’s unlikely County Council will be in the vanguard of social change, but its nine members no longer are suspicious of government playing a strong role.
Blue Laws fall to Amazon
New jobs end Sunday shopping limits
The moment: County leaders realize that Amazon won’t open a distribution center unless the county lifts its ban on Sunday retail sales.
Plenty of people thought Lexington County’s Sunday sales restrictions were outdated. But the 2011 arrival of online retailer Amazon, promising hundreds of new jobs if it could sell its merchandise round-the-clock on Sundays, ended the restriction.
County leaders opted for jobs over reserving Sunday mornings for Christian worship.
The limits had remained in place even as Richland County and other neighboring areas eliminated them during the preceding decade and 14 years after the idea lost in a referendum.
The repeal reflected changing norms of worship.
“Church today for many people is no longer solely on Sunday, but on other days and in other forms, such as Bible study on weeknights,” former Lexington Mayor Randy Halfacre said.
Oran Smith of Batesburg-Leesville, leader of the Palmetto Family Council, agreed churches are “more flexible” in worship, a trend he said was developing before Amazon arrived.
Tim’s take: The repeal of the “Blue Laws” underscores the idea that bringing in jobs is the main business of county leaders. Amazon gave county leaders the courage or cover, depending on your point of view, to abolish the longtime restrictions.
Come boat with me – No, wait, come live here!
Steady water levels makes lake year-round resort
The moment: Introduction of carp, realization that the lake isn’t just for power generation, ends rise-and-fall of lake waters.
Conflict over annual fluctuations in water levels that left some Lake Murray coves unusable for months for boating is a distant memory for Steve Bell of Prosperity.
“Things have calmed down,” he said. “Everybody is happy.”
That’s high praise from a strong critic of South Carolina Electric & Gas Co.’s one-time reliance on the 47,500-acre lake to provide a source of power when demand for air-conditioning was at its summer peak.
The problem? Some coves were transformed into mud in fall and early winter, until rain refilled the lake.
Those drawdowns also were needed to expose hydrilla – a rapidly spreading underwater weed that ensnared boats – to sunlight
The change began after state natural resources officials put carp into the lake in 2003 to control hydrilla. The step also allowed SCE&G to shift away from the lake as a regular backup source of power.
In effect, the lake became only an occasional source of power.
The change means water levels are stable enough – and high enough – to make the lake more attractive year-round as an in-town resort. More people want to live there, investing in larger homes rather than buying weekend cabins.
By the numbers: There are 10,400 docks on the lake’s 650-mile shoreline today, compared with 6,900 in 1996. But 308 miles of shoreline – the most densely populated – are in Lexington County.
Tim’s take: The end of steep rises and falls in lake levels signified that the lake is an aquatic playground perhaps more than a source of drinking water now. SCE&G’s commitment to keep levels higher averted more conflict. Officials at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission are prodding utilities to be more attentive to the demands of shoreline residents.
Newcomers prompt change
Good schools alter politics
The moment: Adoption of a penny sales tax for schools in 2004
Good schools have made the county increasingly attractive as a place to settle in the Midlands.
But it has been outsiders who have pushed the hardest for higher taxes for education. The 2004 vote is evidence.
“People coming in had higher standards,” former County Councilman Smokey Davis of Lexington said. “Good schools and the quality of life go hand-in-hand.”
Schools in Lexington 1 and Lexington-Richland 5 now are ranked among the best in South Carolina, with a few in Lexington 2 receiving raves as well.
Lexington 1’s enrollment of 25,000 makes it the second-largest public district in the Columbia area – and nearly twice the size it was 20 years ago.
Dealing with an annual increase of 500 or more students – equal to a new elementary school – is “a conversation we’re always having,” Lexington 1 spokeswoman Mary Beth Hill said.
Sometime in the next two years, voters will be asked to extend the county’s penny-on-the-dollar sales tax for classrooms adopted in 2004. The tax gives educators an assured source of money while lowering property taxes for homeowners.
Newcomers drawn by schools are changing the face of county politics, although the area remains solidly Republican. Talk of higher taxes is no longer a nonstarter, but the idea remains a last resort.
By the numbers: There are 88 schools with nearly 57,000 students today compared with 54 with nearly 41,000 pupils 20 years ago.
Tim’s take: Approval of school tax hikes illustrates Davis’ observation that voters are willing to pay for progress in moderate chunks.
Crisis in the creeks
Chemical spill forces cooperation to assure sufficient water
The moment: Firefighters almost ran out of water while fighting two simultaneous industrial blazes in the Cayce-West Columbia area in May 2000
Johnny Sharpe took a unexpected crash course in chemistry shortly after becoming Cayce city manager in spring 2000.
“I never heard of tribuytl tin until forced to learn a lot in a hurry,” he said.
A spill from little-known chemical maker Tin Products into two creeks shut down the city’s water plant and caused widespread water rationing.
More than 55,000 residents were restricted in watering lawns, washing cars and letting children play in sprinklers for four months, with some enduring foul-tasting water as well.
But then, firefighters nearly ran out of water when two industrial fires broke out simultaneously in the Cayce-West Columbia area in the spring.
“I had some sleepless nights over the situation,” said former West Columbia Mayor Joe Owens, then city utilities director and head of a panel that served the Red Bank area first affected by the spill.
So the race was on. Cayce built a new water plant on the Congaree River as quickly as it could while importing water from municipal neighbors for nearly two years.
The project was so urgent that engineers sometimes designed aspects on the back of paper bags as construction was under way, Sharpe said.
State environmental officials gave the creeks a clean bill of health a year afterward.
State officials fined Tin Products $2.9 million – a penalty never collected – and forced it to close. Two executives were given up to 18 months in prison.
Still, the spill developed into a long-term bonus for Cayce.
Its updated water supply later helped it attract major industries such as SCE&G headquarters, Amazon and Nephron Pharmaceuticals.
And county officials closed loopholes that allowed Tin Products to open in the first place. “We realized nobody oversaw the handling of hazardous materials,” former county planning director Charlie Compton said.
By the numbers: Cayce and West Columbia provide water for about 110,000 residents today compared with 55,000 in 2000.
Tim’s take: Partnerships gelled among municipalities and led to better protection for the environment and health. The spill remains a vivid memory for families whose ponds fed by the creeks were polluted. Fishing and canoeing on the ponds hasn’t resumed because people remain afraid.
Lexington blooms into retail hub
Sewer expansion pays off
The moment: Target’s arrival in 2007
Angela Halfacre, wife of the former mayor, was among the first customers at a new Target store when it opened in Lexington.
“We didn’t have much shopping here then like we do now,” she said.
The opening of a shopping center anchored by Target was a payday for Town Hall as well.
Dozens of national retailers followed. But why then? Why not earlier?
Town Hall’s gamble in the late 1990s to run a 24-mile network of sewer lines into empty fields along U.S. 378 finally had paid off.
Many people don’t realize what a gamble it was.
The expansion was self-financed, requiring increased water and sewer bills that produced grumbles for nearly 10 years about the extension being a nightmare instead of a field of dreams.
But what a payoff.
There are nearly 3,700 businesses in Lexington today, triple the number in 2007, officials said.
New neighborhoods are sprouting along the network as well.
And the sewer line extension let Lexington leapfrog Cayce, Irmo and West Columbia as the most populous community in the county.
Town population is estimated at 25,000 today, five times what it was 20 years ago. And more people are coming, thanks to good schools and Lexington’s closeness to Lake Murray without the high cost of a lakefront home.
By the numbers: Median household income in the county today is nearly $54,200, an increase of nearly $20,000 over the past two decades, according to census officials.
Tim’s take: The decision made the town the second-largest community in the Midlands, behind only Columbia. Lexington won’t challenge Harbison, but it also has become a regional magnet for shoppers.
5 things to watch in the future
Lexington County’s estimated population of 286,000 today is predicted to reach at least 365,000 by 2030. Major challenges include:
Road congestion: Commutes are increasingly overcrowded, making travel more dangerous. Most problems are on state-maintained roads. Without a tax hike, there’s little chance to alleviate bottlenecks significantly. An experiment in the town of Lexington with digital signals that adjust with traffic flow might provide a partial solution.
Public safety: It will take many more deputies, firefighters, ambulance crews and 911 dispatchers to allow faster response to calls for help. Sheriff Jay Koon is juggling assignments in periods of high demand, a step that helps. Technology such as new 911 equipment also is beneficial.
Families: New neighborhoods require more classrooms and recreation. Educators are restless about limits set by a state tax cap, but there’s no sign that relief is imminent. So businesses will continue to bear the burden of expansion. More sports facilities might be outdated upon opening.
Lake Murray: The in-town resort has avoided major problems from steady development around it. Keeping it healthy is vital because the 47,500-acre lake is a major source of drinking water.
Taxes: Skepticism surrounds any talk of tax hikes in a fiscally conservative area that is a Republican stronghold. Growth will help pay for itself somewhat, but voters can expect to see requests for sales tax increases for selected projects.
ABOUT TIM FLACH
Tim Flach has covered town halls, the State House and everything in-between during 47 years as a reporter in South Carolina and Missouri. A native of St. Louis, he visited the Palmetto State initially on vacation and came to appreciate its beaches and barbecue. He considers it a sign of progress that unsweetened tea is available at restaurants today.
