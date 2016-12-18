Local

December 18, 2016 10:54 AM

West Columbia man killed in Lexington County crash

By Teddy Kulmala

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

A West Columbia man died after being ejected from his car in a Saturday crash in Lexington County.

The man, identified by coroner Margaret Fisher as 29-year-old John G. Thornton, suffered multiple body trauma and died at the scene.

The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. on Dogwood Road near Fish Hatchery Road, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol. A 2004 BMW was traveling west on Dogwood when the vehicle left the right side of the roadway and struck a telephone pole. The car overturned several times, ejecting the driver.

Investigators said Thornton was wearing his seat belt when the crash happened.

An investigation is continuing.

