Woman battling cancer gets help from Woodyard Fund

Two years ago Veronica Muhammad went to the doctor because she was inexplicably losing weight and blood. At first they thought she was anemic, until a colonoscopy revealed that the then-50-year-old violations clerk had stage 3B colon cancer.
Her sister, Ophia Johnson, has been her caretaker since the diagnosis.
With a mound of medical bills, Johnson said she and her sister started falling behind on household bills. Their electric bill, for example, had gotten up to $156, which they could not afford to pay. Then Johnson said she heard about the Woodyard Fund.
“I said there is a God,” she said. “It was a blessing. And they said in the future if I ever needed anything they had different programs that she could call back for.”
The Woodyard Fund helps residents in crisis in Richland, Lexington, Fairfield and Newberry counties pay for utilities. The fund dates to 1816, when the Ladies Benevolent Society provided firewood and coal to families in need. In 1930, The State newspaper’s editor, William E. Gonzales, began publicizing the fund. It became a tradition the newspaper continues every winter.
The fund usually runs from late November through mid-March, when temperatures generally are the coldest.
Muhammad’s cancer is currently in remission, but as a result of her ongoing treatments, she’s lost some feeling in her hands and feet, prohibiting her from returning to work.
It’s another reason they’re thankful for the Woodyard Fund’s assistance.
“They’re a lifesaver. They really are,” said Johnson , Muhammad’s sister. “When you have nowhere else to go, no one else to turn to ... it was very, very difficult. When you have a family member that has (cancer), it takes the whole family. It takes a lot.”
Woodyard Fund
How to give help: Donations can be mailed to the Woodyard Fund, c/o The Salvation Army of the Midlands, P.O. Box 2786, Columbia, SC 29202. Make checks payable to the Woodyard Fund. All donations are tax-deductible.
How to get help: Area residents who need assistance with heating bills can call (803) 462-5093 for more information or to make an appointment for assistance.
Donations to date
Week of Dec. 12
Weekly total: $10,633
Total to date: $29,831.87
