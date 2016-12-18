2 killed, 1 injured in Sumter crash Sunday morning

Two people were killed and a third person injured in a Sunday crash in Sumter, according to police.
The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Guignard Drive and involved a 1995 Nissan Maxima, according to Tonyia McGirt, a Sumter police spokeswoman. The driver and a passenger were killed.
Another passenger was taken to Palmetto Health Tuomey and later Palmetto Health Richland with non-life threatening injuries, McGirt said.
The identities of the two people killed will be released by the Sumter County Coroner’s Office after the families have been notified.
Details on what caused the crash weren’t immediately available Sunday. The S.C. Highway Patrol is assisting Sumter police with the investigation.
