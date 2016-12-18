Sunday’s high breaks Columbia record – but chill hits Monday

Sunday’s high broke a 32-year-old record, but forecasters say the warm air will be short-lived as a wave of arctic air pushes rain and colder temperatures into the area starting Monday.
Temperatures in Columbia hit 82 degrees Sunday, breaking the previous Dec. 18 record of 80 degrees set in 1984, according to Rich Okulski of the National Weather Service in Columbia.
“We've had arctic air coming out of Siberia through Canada, down into the central and eastern United States the last week and a half,” Okulski said. “South Carolina has been on the edge of that.”
The last wave brought a high of around 39 degrees Friday, Okulski said. The next wave will hit Monday, with a high of 43 degrees and light rain expected in the area.
Forecasters are predicting a high of 46 and clouds Tuesday with temperatures dipping into the low 30s Tuesday night.
Skies will be clear Wednesday with a high around 56, Okulski said. Showers are likely Thursday with a high of 61 degrees, and on Friday the rain clears out with a high of 55.
Christmas Eve will be dry with a high of 58, Okulski said, and Christmas Day brings a chance of showers and a high of 62.
Columbia wasn’t the only city breaking records Sunday. In Augusta, the high of 83 degrees broke the 2008 record of 82, according to the National Weather Service.
