Father, two children reported missing in Greenville

A father and his two young children have been reported missing, the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.
A woman reported her children and their father missing about 7 p.m. Sunday, Sgt. Jennings Autrey said. She said they were last seen about 5:40 a.m. Sunday at 14 Tall Oaks Drive.
The father's name is William Lee Griffin II, 43. The children's names are Syeira Yanice Lewis, 6, and Sa-nya Yurria Griffin, who is 4 months old.
Griffin and his children could be traveling in a black, 2012 Chevrolet Impala with a paper tag from Hyundai of Greer. Anyone that may know the whereabouts of the missing persons is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME or Greenville County dispatch at 864-271-5210.
