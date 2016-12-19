2 dead, 1 injured in northeast Richland County crash

Two Elgin women were killed and a third was seriously injured after a head-on crash Sunday in northeast Richland County, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Two Notch and Kelly Mill roads, troopers said Monday.
A northbound Jeep drove left of the center line and struck a 1996 Honda head-on.
Teresa Soto, 51, and passenger, Sylina Mitchell, 42, both were found dead at the accident scene, troopers said. Neither wore a seat belt, they said.
The other driver, Karli Stroman, was taken to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital in serious condition, troopers said. She wore a seat belt, they said.
