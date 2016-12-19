Lexington man gets 50 years for fatal stabbing

A Lexington man was sentenced to 50 years in prison after a jury found him guilty in the 2014 stabbing death of a West Columbia man, according to the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Nicholas Chhith-Berry was found guilty of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the death of 23-year-old James Galloway, according to court records. Circuit Judge Eugene Griffin sentenced Berry to 50 years in prison.
The stabbing occurred on May 19, 2014, a week after Chhith-Berry intervened in a fight between older brother Adam Berry and Galloway, according to a news release Monday from the Solicitor’s Office.
Galloway went to a home in Pine Ridge to visit his son shortly before he was killed, prosecutors said. Already at the home, unknown to Galloway, were the Berrys.
Galloway and Adam Berry again got into an fight, with Chhith-Berry jumping on Galloway’s back and stabbing him, prosecutors said
Pine Ridge police arrived to find the brothers trying to drive away, according to the release. Galloway was dead on the front porch. An autopsy showed he was stabbed 25 times, mostly in the back.
Chhith-Berry testified that he stabbed Galloway in defense of his brother, saying he did it once and then blacked out.
Adam Berry, charged with accessory to murder, was slain by a friend of Galloway in March 2015 in what prosecutors say was a revenge killing.
Michael Sulier III is serving life in prison after pleading guilty to that murder earlier this year.
