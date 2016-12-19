Victims in Sumter single-vehicle crash identified

8:46 Victim Felicia Sanders talks about Dylann Roof guilty verdict Pause

1:42 USC's growth plan adds employment opportunities for graduates

2:50 Columbia developed Huntstand app mapping bright future for Lanford Holloway

1:41 Pumpkin Smash at Riverbanks Zoo

2:32 Gamecocks adjust during OL coaching transition

1:02 The importance of South Carolina's Electoral College and how it works

1:23 Dylann Roof target practice

0:44 South Carolina QB Jake Bentley a 'natural born leader'

0:52 Dakereon Joyner by land and by air in touchdown drive against Dutch Fork