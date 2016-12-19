Victims in Sumter single-vehicle crash identified

The Sumter Police Department identified the two people killed Sunday in a single-vehicle crash.
Sumter residents Calvin L. Leneau, 34, and Darius Ford, 22, died at the scene, according to public information officer Tonyia McGirt.
Terence J. King, 33, of Sumter, was injured but survived the crash and is in stable condition at an area hospital, said McGirt, adding King’s expected to recuperate.
The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Guignard Drive and involved a 1995 Nissan Maxima, according to McGirt.
The Sumter Police Department is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash, with assistance from the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Staff writer Teddy Kulmala contributed to this report
