Some of the best home Christmas light displays in the Midlands 2016

The first year Paul Towns put on his Christmas light display, the transformer on a telephone pole powering his property could not handle it.
“The lights were on for two hours, and the thing just exploded,” Towns said. “It was like a bomb went off.”
Every December, Towns adorns his Elgin property with more than 40,000 Christmas lights, hundreds of toy trains and other decorations.
It takes two transformers to power what has become known to Towns and his family as the Elgin Christmas Light Show at 2433 Charlie Horse Circle. There is no admission fee, but every year donations pour in from visitors whose cars line up for a mile down the road to see his display.
Towns never has solicited donations, but visitors have insisted, he said. They have left cash on his porch, or stuffed money into his shirt pocket, saying “to help pay your electric bill.”
In 2004, Towns, who had recently been diagnosed with cancer, was inspired by a news story about Cole Sawyer, a local 11-year-old who had lost a battle with a rare form of cancer that same year. Towns heard Cole loved Camp Kemo, a camp specifically for children going through cancer treatment, and he decided to give all those unsolicited proceeds from his Christmas display to the camp in the boy’s name, he said.
He has been donating the proceeds to Camp Kemo since 2004 and last year helped send 36 children to Camp Kemo in Sawyer’s name.
Towns is not the only one in the Midlands in a Clark-Griswold-like state of Christmas spirit. Check out these other locations with awesome Christmas light displays.
