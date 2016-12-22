Holiday closings

The following will be closed in observance of Christmas Day.
Compiled by: Dwaun S.
GOVERNMENT
▪ Federal offices
▪ Fort Jackson
▪ State government offices
▪ Richland County Government offices will close Dec. 23, 26 and 27 in observance of Christmas. Trash and recycle collection schedules will not be affected by Christmas or New Year’s – all collection schedules will operate normally. The Lower Richland Drop-off Center and the C&D Landfill will close Dec. 24-26. The County’s Jim Hamilton-L.B. Owens Airport will operate shortened hours, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Dec. 25.
▪ The County of Lexington Administrative offices will be closed for the observance of Christmas Eve and Christmas beginning Friday, Dec. 23, through Tuesday, Dec. 27. The eleven Lexington County Residential Collection and Recycling Centers will close early on, Saturday, Dec. 24 at 1 p.m., Christmas Eve and will be closed on Sunday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day. The schedule will otherwise run as normal, remaining closed on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s.
▪ Kershaw County offices
▪ The City of Columbia will observe the Christmas holidays on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26. Most administrative offices will be closed on both days. Emergency police, fire and rescue services may be reached by calling 9-1-1. Recycling, garbage and yard waste will remain on regular schedule for the holidays.
▪ Forest Acres city offices.
▪ The Town of Lexington offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26 in observance of the Christmas Holiday. Garbage and recycling collection will run on its normal schedule (Tuesday).
▪ West Columbia City Hall and city offices. Solid waste
▪ Cayce city town hall and city offices.
▪ Irmo town offices.
▪ Batesburg-Leesville offices.
▪ Springdale town offices.
▪ The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.
SERVICES/BANKS
▪ Post offices.
▪ Many banks and credit unions. Check with your branch to verify.
▪ SCE&G
▪ Mid-Carolina Electric
▪ Palmetto Utilities Inc.
▪ Lexington’s Joint Municipal Water and Sewer Commission offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, Mon., Dec. 26, and Tues. Dec. 27.
▪ There will be no Central Midlands RTA bus service.
▪ Richland County Recreation Commission offices, recreation and community centers.
▪ The South Carolina Education Lottery offices and claims center.
LIBRARIES/MUSEUMS/ZOO
▪ Richland Library, including the main library and all branch locations
▪ Lexington County Public Library System, including all branch locations
▪ Kershaw County Library
▪ Columbia Museum of Art
▪ The State Museum
▪ The S.C. Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum
▪ The S.C. Military Museum on National Guard Road
▪ Historic Columbia Foundation houses
▪ EdVenture
▪ Riverbanks Zoo and Garden
THE STATE
▪ The State newspaper’s advertising, business and circulation departments will be closed Monday, December 26. In the event of a delivery problem, customer representatives are available 6-9:30 a.m. at (800) 888-3566.
Comments