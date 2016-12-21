Guess which year Columbia had a white Christmas?

Dreams of a white Christmas have been largely just that in the Midlands throughout the years as the area has only experienced traces of snow on Dec. 25.
Here is a look at some of the snowfall totals on and around Christmas Day.
▪ Some areas in the southern Midlands received a trace of snow on Christmas 1989, but Columbia didn’t officially have snow at Columbia Metropolitan Airport.
▪ The only official snowfall on Christmas in Columbia was a trace in 1924, according to National Weather Service records going back to 1887.
▪ There was snow on the ground on Christmas in the Columbia area in 1935 (4.0 inches fell on Dec. 22) and 1993 (2.3 inches fell on Dec. 23).
▪ A trace of snow fell on Christmas Eve in 1998, and sleet fell on Christmas in 2004.
▪ In 2010, the snow just missed Christmas, with 1.8 inches falling on Dec. 26.
There won’t be Christmas snow this year. Christmas Day is forecast to be sunny with highs in the mid-60s in Columbia, with lows right around 50. Christmas Eve’s forecast includes a high in the low 60s and a low in the upper 40s.
