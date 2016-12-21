Photos: Columbia Winter Solstice Celebration

An open fire was the source of fun, warmth, and conversation during the Winter Solstice celebration event held by The City of Columbia's Parks & Recreation Department at Riverfront Park.
C. Rush
Becky Mace (right) talks to Averiana Pullins about her lantern creations during the Winter Solstice celebration held by The City of Columbia's Parks & Recreation Department.
Guests of the Riverfront Park Winter Solstice celebration talk among themselves while while enjoying the warmth of an open fire during the celebration held by The City of Columbia Parks & Recreation Department.
Guests of the Winter Solstice celebration event roasted marshmallows provided by The City of Columbia's Parks & Recreation Department over an open fire at Riverfront Park.
Yvonne, Murtis, and Averiana Pullins kept warm by an open fire available to Winter Solstice celebration guests during the event held by The City of Columbia's Park & Recreation Department.
Park Ranger Karen Kustafik prepared hot cocoa for Winter Solstice celebration guests at Riverfront Park.
Guests of the Riverfront Park Winter Solstice celebration talk among themselves while enjoying a cup of hot cocoa.
James Blundy kept warm during the Winter Solstice celebration by enjoying a cup of hot cocoa provided by The City of Columbia Parks & Recreation Department.
Young Riverfront Park guest Samyriah keeps warm by an open fire during the Winter Solstice celebration held by the City of Columbia Parks & Recreation Department.
Winter Solstice celebration guests Nicole Owen, Zakia Hankour, and Rachel Willar joined by Samyriah (sitting) enjoy an open fire pit during the celebration held at Riverfront Park.
Park Ranger Karen Kustafik provides park information to park guests while serving hot cocoa during the Winter Solstice celebration held at Riverfront Park.
Park Ranger Karen Kustafik prepares hot cocoa for young park guest James Blundy during the Winter Solstice celebration held at Riverfront Park.
