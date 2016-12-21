Lugoff house fire displaces two

Two people were displaced by a fire that severely damaged a home on Hornsby Circle in Lugoff Wednesday afternoon.
The first call on smoke billowing from a home came in to Lugoff Fire-Rescue just before 2pm, said Fire Chief Dennis Ray in a news release.
The first units deployed anticipated a possible entrapment, Ray said, but found that the two occupants had escaped the burning home. One of the residents sustained cuts to an arm when he tried to retrieve items from a bedroom, Ray said.
The cause of the blaze is still under investigation although it is believed to have started in the living room near a fireplace, Ray said.
At 9 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters remained on scene to take care of any hotspots and continue to investigate the cause, Ray said.
