Body found in Richland County house fire Thursday

Firefighters extinguishing a Richland County house fire early Thursday found a body inside the home, according to officials.
The blaze was called in around midnight on Edmonds Farm Road in Hopkins, according to Chief Aubrey Jenkins of the Columbia Fire Department. The home was fully involved and had already collapsed in on itself when firefighters arrived.
Jenkins said they found a body inside the home about 40 minutes after they started fighting the blaze.
The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation. The Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting in the investigation, which Jenkins said is routine when there is a fire-related death.
Jenkins said the one-story wood structure had no electricity.
The identity of the deceased will be released by the Richland County Coroner’s Office after the family has been notified.
