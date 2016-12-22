Local

1 killed, 2 airlifted after Kershaw County crash early Thursday

By Teddy Kulmala

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC

One person was killed and two others seriously injured after a single-car crash in Kershaw County early Thursday, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Flat Rock Road near the intersection of U.S. 521, according to Lance Cpl. David Jones of the Highway Patrol.

A 2012 Kia was traveling south on Flat Rock Road when the driver disregarded a stop sign, traveling across U.S. 521 and hitting a tree, Jones said. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers inside the Kia also were not wearing seat belts and were airlifted to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital in serious condition, Jones said.

The driver’s name will be released by the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office after the family has been notified.

