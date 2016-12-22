Local

December 22, 2016 3:09 PM

Lifeless body found behind Five Points-area restaurant

By Jane Moon Dail

jdail@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC

Officials reported a lifeless body was found behind a Five Points-area restaurant.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said the individual was found lying behind Cookout, 1101 Harden St., near Five Points.

An autopsy indicated the person died from hypothermia from being exposed to cold nighttime temperatures, Watts said.

Watts said the person’s identity is being withheld until the next of kin has been notified.

Watts said believes this is an accidental death, and no foul play is suspected.

