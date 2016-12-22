What you need to know if you are traveling for the holidays

For many South Carolinians, the most aggravating part of the holidays will begin Friday when travel starts.
Slightly more than 1.4 million state residents will travel 50 miles or more by New Year’s, according to AAA Carolinas. That would be a record, according to the motor club.
Whether you’re traveling by car or plane, be sure to pack patience and caution.
Gas prices
Those of you traveling by motor vehicle will find slightly higher gas prices than a year ago. Last year, you paid about $1.78 for a gallon of regular gas in South Carolina, according to AAA Carolinas. On Thursday, motorists were paying $2.03 per gallon in South Carolina, according to gasbuddy.com.
Weather
If you’re staying in South Carolina, the weather shouldn’t be a problem during the next week. After a high Friday of 56, temperatures in the Midlands are expected to climb into the 60s through Monday with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. The biggest threat of rain is Thursday, when the chances climb to 60 percent.
Travelers to Washington, D.C., and New York can expect rain on Saturday.
Air travel
Traveling by air during the next few days? You won’t be alone. The trade group Airlines for America says a record 45.2 million people will travel between Dec. 16 and Jan. 5, according to USA Today.
At most airports, expect delays at just about every step, from parking to security checkpoints, restaurants, etc.
Here are a few tips to make the process easier:
▪ Don’t wrap gifts. The Transportation Safety Administration says it won’t automatically unwrap your gifts, but it might have to unwrap some or all of them. “Our officers try their best not to mangle the gift wrap, but it’s not a guarantee and it also slows down the line for everybody else,” according to The TSA Blog.
▪ Arrive early. The TSA recommends arriving two hours before departure for flights within the United States.
▪ Pack light. Packing everything into your carry-on bag can save baggage fees and prevent the airlines from losing your luggage. If you must check your baggage, here’s a look at the fees charged by several major airlines: Southwest allows you to check two bags free. JetBlue, United, American, and Delta each charge $25 for the first checked bag and $35 for the second, according to a CNN Money review of baggage fees.
▪ Getting bumped. Airlines sometimes sell too many tickets on some flights because they anticipate a few passengers won’t arrive in time. If a flight has too many passengers, some will get bumped. To reduce your risk of that, check in early and board when your row is called, according to businessinsider.com.
If you are bumped, tripit.com recommends asking the airline for a written statement of your rights. Next, if you’re going to be stuck at the airport for at least a few hours, tripit.com suggests asking the airline for food, transportation and hotel vouchers.
Be careful
The state Department of Public Safety urges drivers to be extra careful this weekend. Last year, 10 people were killed on the state’s roadways between Dec. 24 and Dec. 27.
State highway troopers remind everyone to follow these safety tips:
▪ Always designate a driver at any event where alcohol is being served;
▪ Move over for emergency vehicles;
▪ Avoid distractions;
▪ Be aware of fatigue from long travel, and take frequent breaks;
▪ Reduce vehicle speed, especially in work zones;
▪ Wait to text or use cellphones until the vehicle is stopped;
▪ Buckle up – and encourage family members to buckle up – every trip, every time.
