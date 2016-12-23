Judge won’t block Shop Road extension contract over company’s protest

A local construction company can’t block Richland County from going ahead with a contract for the Shop Road extension project, a judge ruled this week.
Richardson Construction Co. asked for a temporary restraining order after making a mistake in its bid for the project that caused the county to award the contract to a higher bidder, McClam & Associates.
County administrator Gerald Seals has told County Council the county does not have to allow bidders to correct errors in bids once the bids have been opened. And the instructions for bids for the Shop Road project say that “no bid shall be altered or amended” after it has been unsealed.
McClam & Associates was awarded a $24.5 million contract for the work to extend Shop Road one mile from Pineview Road to Longwood Road. The project will pave the way for the $300 million China Jushi fiberglass manufacturing plant at the county’s Pineview Industrial Park.
Although Richardson won’t get a restraining order to block the Shop Road contract going through, it can still file a protest of the contract with the county’s internal procurement office.
