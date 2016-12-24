Santa, firefighters spread cheer at children's hospital

Columbia firefighters gave Santa a lift as he visited patients at Palmetto Health Children's hospital on Christmas Eve.
Wreaths across America

Approximately 4,500 headstones at the cemetery were dressed with a wreath during one of more than 1,100 ceremonies taking place around the world. Grooms brought four flowers, one for each gravesite of a lost loved one buried at the cemetery. By Sean Rayford

Columbia College Challenges and Advantages

There are more challenges these days for Columbia College, a women's college. From financial matters to females wanting to attend a co-ed college, leaders like Columbia College Provost, Dr. Carol Moore, are having to make hard decisions to keep small colleges attractive. Moore talks about the challenges and expounds on the advantages of the small, women's college. By Tim Dominick

Columbia cancer survivors will be feautured in Rose Parade Float

When 7-year-old Edie Gilger was six months old, she was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a cancer that commonly appears in and around the adrenal glands. The doctors knew that neuroblastoma is hereditary, and after testing, it was confirmed that Edie's mother, Emily, also had neuroblastoma. Dr. Yael Mosse' from Children's Hospital in Philadelphia developed a breakthrough neuroblastoma treatment that saved both Edie and Emily's lives. Edie's story will be highlighted as she is featured in Northwestern Mutual's 2017 Rose Parade Float. The design of the company's float will highlight their national commitment to the fight against childhood cancer.

