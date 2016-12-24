Merry Christmas from SC Gov. Nikki Haley

0:43 Three shot, one dead in Arthurtown near Shop Road Pause

3:07 President of Fireflies: Good chance Tim Tebow will play in Columbia

3:01 Christmas Light Show features "Sandstorm!"

2:28 Elgin Christmas Light Show helps kids with cancer and honors Veterans

1:08 Christmas On Formby Drive features hundreds of figures and music.

0:45 Christmas Lights on Spring Lake Road feature laser lights shining on trees

2:25 Birmingham Bowl preview: 3 things we're watching as USC faces USF

1:00 Midlands Volleyball of Year: Blythewood's Gabby Waden

2:12 USC defense prepares for running QB, potent USF offense