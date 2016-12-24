Local

December 24, 2016 3:36 PM

Merry Christmas from SC Gov. Nikki Haley

Posted by Sarah Ellis

sellis@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley shared holiday greetings and a family photo on the eve of her last Christmas in office.

“Thank you for being a special part of our lives and allowing us to be a part of yours,” she wrote on Facebook. “May every day continue to be a Great day in South Carolina! Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from our family to yours.”

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Santa, firefighters spread cheer at children's hospital

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos