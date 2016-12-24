Photos: Santa spreads cheer at Children's Hospital

C. Rush
Santa waves to Palmetto Health Children's Hospital patients outside of their windows during his 6th annual Christmas visit. Columbia firefighter Chris Branham, father of former Childrens Hospital patient, Rachel Branham, brings a ladder truck to the front of the hospital for Santa to visit patients through their windows every Christmas to surprise children and families.
Santa waves to Palmetto Health Children's Hospital patients outside of their windows during his 6th annual Christmas visit. Columbia firefighter Chris Branham, father of former Childrens Hospital patient, Rachel Branham, brings a ladder truck to the front of the hospital for Santa to visit patients through their windows every Christmas to surprise children and families.
Santa waves as he makes his ascent on the fire engine ladder to visit Palmetto Health Children's Hospital patients.
A festive sleigh full of stuffed bears for hospital patients made its way around the Palmetto Health Children's Hospital during Santa's visit.
Santa's assistant elves and his trusty reindeer helped Santa with delivering Christmas joy and presents throughout the Palmetto Health Children's Hospital.
Cameron Gilliam and Santa bumped fists through the window as Santa made his 6th annual visit to the Palmetto Health Children's Hospital.
Damon Redding gave a high-five to Santa as Santa made his way into his room at the Palmetto Health Children's Hospital.
Teresa Lee wrapped Christmas presents for Palmetto Health Children's Hospital patients before Santa arrived.
Jordan Parker wraps Christmas presents for Palmetto Health Children's Hospital patients before Santa arrived.
Santa's elves and assistants congregated outside of the Palmetto Health Children's Hospital while they waited for Santa's arrival.
Columbia Fire Department's Fire Engine No. 9 was decorated with a festive wreath outside of the Palmetto Health Children's Hospital as it waited for Santa.
Santa and his assistants posed with Columbia Fire Department's Fire Chief Jenkins outside of Palmetto Health Children's Hospital before embarking on his journey to spread Christmas joy to hospital patients.
Toys were available in exchange for tickets at the Child Life Holiday Market inside of the Palmetto Health Children's Hospital.
Toys were available in exchange for tickets at the Child Life Holiday Market inside of the Palmetto Health Children's Hospital.
Palmetto Health Children's Hospital workers and volunteers wrapped presents next the beautiful Christmas tree on display in the lobby of the hospital.
