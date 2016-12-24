7 of our 12 Strays of Christmas have gone home for the holidays

Cherry the cat will be waking up purring on Christmas morning with her new family.
She is the most recent of our 12 Strays of Christmas to have been adopted from PETSinc. Five of her furry friends are still hoping to find homes after the holiday.
We found 12 strays – six dogs and six cats – that have lingered for far too long at the West Columbia shelter. Since Dec. 15, seven have been adopted.
Now, Flanker, Sunrise, Gabana and Sally the dogs and Cabin the cat are still waiting to find their furever families. Check them out and look for daily adoption updates at thestate.com/gocolumbia.
PETSinc. will reopen from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. the day after Christmas.
