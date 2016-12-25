Sites for Christmas tree recycling set in Richland, Lexington counties

Your Christmas tree can get a second life after the holiday at more than 20 recycling sites in Richland and Lexington counties.
Natural trees will be ground up and turned into mulch and compost. Trees can be dropped off starting Monday through Jan. 12.
The annual Grinding the Greens effort is headed by Keep the Midlands Beautiful.
Any stands or bags should be removed in addition to lights, tinsel, ornaments, wires and ties. Trees can be dropped off at these locations:
▪ Trash collection complex, 301 Ball Park Road, Lexington.
▪ Trash collection complex, 6109 Bush River Road, Irmo
▪ Caughman Road Park, 2800 Trotter Road, Hopkins
▪ Columbia compost facility, 121 Humane Lane, Columbia
▪ Trash collection complex, 103 Distant Lane, Chapin
▪ Clemson Institute, 900 Clemson Road, Northeast Richland
▪ Crooked Creek Park, 1098 Old Lexington Highway, Chapin
▪ Lexington County landfill, 325 Landfill Lane, Edmund
▪ Forest Lake Park, 6820 Wedgefield Road, Forest Acres
▪ Fort Jackson Recycling Center, Building 6568, Lee Road
▪ Friarsgate Park, 1712 Chadford Road, Irmo
▪ Hollow Creek tree farm, 228 Windmill Road, Gilbert
▪ Trash collection complex, 3241 U.S. 321, Dixiana
▪ Polo Road Park, 730 Polo Road, Northeast Richland
▪ Richland County landfill, 1070 Caughman Road
▪ Richland County Activity Center, 7500 Parklane Road, Columbia
▪ Seven Oaks Park, 200 Leisure Lane, St. Andrews
▪ State Farmers Market, 3483 U.S. 321, Dixiana
▪ Southeast Park, 951 Hazelwood Road, Columbia
▪ Trash collection complex, 538 Martin Neese Road, Swansea
▪ St. Andrews Park, 920 Beatty Road, Columbia
Operating hours vary by site. Free mulch will be available beginning Jan. 14 at Seven Oaks Park and the State Farmers Market.
Comments