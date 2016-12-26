Local

December 26, 2016 4:13 PM

Most watched moments of 2016

From Will Muschamp, to fights and breaking news, viewers watched millions of minutes of video on The State's platforms, these are a few of the most watched moments in 2016.

Staff reports

From Will Muschamp, to fights and breaking news of Hurricane Matthew, viewers watched millions of minutes of video on The State's platforms, these are a few of the most watched moments in 2016.

Brutal beating at Saluda River in Columbia caught on camera

Columbia Police are investigating an assault that took place on the Saluda River bank. Three young women were arrested two weeks ago after teaming up for the attack. This video was submitted by the victim.

VIDEO: A look at Will Muschamp's new South Carolina home

New University of South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp is putting down roots at Lake Murray. The 44-year-old Muschamp has purchased a 9,417-square-foot executive home on a Lake Murray island, connected to the mainland by a short causeway. The home has five bedrooms, five full baths and two half baths, according to listings. It features cathedral ceilings and a soaring foyer with two staircases leading to the second floor. Bonus rooms include a library, media room, office and Florida room.

Police save man with talk of Gamecocks, football

The rescue is shown on body-worn camera video captured by the Columbia Police Department and edited by The State newspaper. Blackmore and two other officers, along with two EMS workers, responded to the 3600 block of Farrow Road and found the man crying, sitting on the guardrail with his feet dangling over S.C. 277.

Pregame confrontation between Carolina, Clemson

A handful of South Carolina and Clemson players had words in the corner of the field 80 minutes before kickoff of tonight's game. Coaches separated the groups.

jkendall@thestate.com
 

Springmaid Pier battered by waves during Hurricane Matthew

Video shows Springmaid Pier being battered by waves and wind during Hurricane Matthew before being destroyed by storm surge.

Sara Feld via Twitter/@SaraFeld9

Sea Lion Landing at Riverbanks Zoo & Garden

Sea lions and harbor seals made a return to Riverbanks Zoo and Garden as zoo members got a special look at the new Sea Lion Landing, Monday, May 16, 2016. The new habitat is home to four male sea lions and a male harbor seal.

gmelendez@thestate.com

Turbeville Speeding tickets are illegal claims Brett Bursey

Brett Bursey, director of the South Carolina Progressive network, has joined a lawsuit against the small town of Turbeville for writing municipal traffic tickets he claims are unconstitutional. Bursey estimates Turbeville has been writing these tickets since 2003 and bringing in about $1 million a year.

gmelendez@thestate.com

Quarterback commit Jake Bentley and his role as a Gamecock

Quarterback commit Jake Bentley talks about his decision to play football at the University of South Carolina.

Matt Walsh
 

Food, holiday cheer abound at annual Saint Peter's Catholic Church Christmas Day feast

