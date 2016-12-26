8 animals have a home for the holidays

Cabin the cat is the latest of our 12 Strays of Christmas to be adopted from PETsInc.
Since Dec. 15, eight animals were featured in The State newspaper have been adopted for the holidays, including all six cats.
Christmas may be over, but dogs Flanker, Sunrise, Gabana and Sally still are waiting to find their “furever” families.
Check them out and look for daily adoption updates at thestate.com/gocolumbia.
PETSInc. is open noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Erin Shaw
