A holiday pastime: Post-Christmas bargain hunters hit the stores

Columbiana Centre was jam-packed on Monday as shoppers rushed to take advantage of post-Christmas sales.
Nearly every store displayed large red signs advertising price cuts, like 40 percent off at White House Black Market, 50 percent off at Loft and 70 percent off at Francesca’s.
Banana Republic’s storefront sported a huge banner announcing its BIGGEST SALE OF THE YEAR.
However, Bath and Body Works was by far the most crowded spot, where shoppers could get $10 candles, $3 shampoos and up to 75 percent off clearance items – after elbowing their way in and standing in a long checkout line.
Diarte Jeffcoat and his sister Taylor Jeffcoat both came out of the store with bags.
“It’s been a stressful year and this is like a pump of stress relief,” Taylor Jeffcoat said, holding her purchases aloft.
Besides the sales, the two were enjoying being together and with other members of their family, they said.
The day after Christmas is a busy time for the regional shopping mall, according to Columbiana Centre general manager Andy Peach. “There are people with returns, and kids are still out of school, so it’s pretty crowded today,” he said.
More than 20 percent of returns happen during the holiday season – about $60 billion in merchandise nationally, according to Optoro, a retail logistics provider.
But most shoppers Monday at the mall off Harbison Boulevard were hunting for bargains, like the tree skirt that Susan Graham specifically came to buy at Belk. “It was $100 and I got it for $25,” she said. “It’s cute; it’s got Santas on it.”
John Bozard picked up discounted Christmas lights from nearby Lowes before hitting the mall for lunch, more sales “and whatever else we might find,” he said. The crowds didn’t bother him at all, he added.
Comments